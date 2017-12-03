Visual Treats Trunk Show with Joni Ulman Lewis

The work of Fredericksburg artist, Joni Ulman Lewis has long been a staple at Quirk Gallery and we're so thrilled to host a special holiday trunk show in our new home featuring items from Joni's line, Visual Treats.

Joni is a "lifelong Virginian, a dumpster diver, a flea market fiend, a confirmed pack rat, and a paper junkie." Her handmade pieces often have a vintage flair and they always have a great sense of humor. From special holiday gifts and everyday notecards to one-of-a-kind artwork and winter wearables, Joni will be bringing plenty of "treats"---all perfect for the holidays!

Please join us for this special event---just one day only!---on Sunday, December 3 from 12 to 4 pm.