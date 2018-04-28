Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camp Open House

Come one! Come all! To the 2018 Summer Camp Open House on Saturday, April 28th from 12pm -3pm! The Summer Camp Open House is a one-stop-shop where parents and potential campers can meet camp instructors, meet camp counselors, talk to our Camp Director, register for a summer camp and even try your hand at mini-camp arts lessons and activities!

Located in building W-3, “Camp Central” as we call it, the Summer Camp Open House provides parents with all the information they need concerning our various camp programs. Come with questions, and we’ll have the answers!

If you find a camp that your little camper would enjoy, as a special bonus we’ll give you a 15% discount that day to register in person! What a deal! Can’t make it out that day? Bummer! You can use the promo-code CAMP2018 and receive 10% off your tuition through online registration. We hope to see you there.