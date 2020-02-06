“Visual Art Journaling” Class Offered by Center for the Arts

Visual art journaling is an exciting frontier for self-expression.

The art form combines art and words, providing a place to access creative energy, stretch image-making capabilities and explore techniques, tools and processes to create very personalized artwork. We will experiment with colored pencil, caran d’ache crayons, paint, collage and printmaking techniques to learn the basic skills of art journaling. Visual Art Journals emphasize the use of color, texture, shape, line and image. No previous artistic experience required as there are no rules, just self-expression! All supplies provided by instructor. Course fee includes $25 supply fee.

Thursdays Feb. 6 – March 5

(5 weeks) 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Instructor Cheryl Miehl

This program will take place at:

Linton Hall School, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow VA 20136

