“Vision Board Workshop” January 12@the Candy Factory

What do you really want in life? A healthy body, mind and soul?....Broadened horizons...a purposeful job... a more vibrant love life?

Reflect upon pathways to your 2020 goals and let your creativity flow into Vision Board Art. A Vision Board is a representation of the primary things you want to do, be, and have in your life. There is a saying “Where your attention goes, your energy flows.” The vision boards we create will help us to manifest dreams into reality, providing direction and clarity. We will begin with focus and relaxation techniques through guided meditation, then we will support your creative process by demonstrating a variety of mixed media techniques and materials. No prior art experience needed. Let go of limitations, dream big, and express yourself in making this very personal work of art. Course fee includes tuition and all supplies.

Instructor Natalya Nikitina

Member: $50 Non-member: $58

Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE​( https://center-for-the-arts.org/register_events/vision-board-art-workshop-2/ )

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm