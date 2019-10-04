VisArts Chili Throwdown

Google Calendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join the Visual Arts Center of Richmond for its Sixth Annual Chili Throwdown on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Over 20 restaurants contribute their best chili, which is taste-tested by both a blind jury and event attendees. Adult admission includes a handmade ceramic bowl—made by a VisArts clay artist—and a drink ticket. Additional ceramic bowls are available for purchase. Tickets are $25 for VisArts members and $30 for the general public. Kids under age 12 eat for $5 and kids under age 3 eat free.

Info

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink Event
8043530094
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - VisArts Chili Throwdown - 2019-10-04 00:00:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular