VisArts Chili Throwdown

Join the Visual Arts Center of Richmond for its Sixth Annual Chili Throwdown on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Over 20 restaurants contribute their best chili, which is taste-tested by both a blind jury and event attendees. Adult admission includes a handmade ceramic bowl—made by a VisArts clay artist—and a drink ticket. Additional ceramic bowls are available for purchase. Tickets are $25 for VisArts members and $30 for the general public. Kids under age 12 eat for $5 and kids under age 3 eat free.