VisArts 7th Annual Chili Throwdown

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Chili Throwdown takes place each year on the first weekend in October. Participating restaurants contribute their best chili and local potters throw handmade bowls and mugs for guests to browse, buy and fill with delicious chili. All proceeds benefit VisArts.

THIS YEAR WILL BE A BIT DIFFERENT DUE TO COVID-19, BUT WE’RE STILL SELLING HANDMADE BOWLS AND MUGS MEANT FOR CHILI!

Book a 30-minute time slot for $20 and select a handmade, ceramic bowl or mug stuffed with chili recipes from local restaurants. Beer will be available to purchase and enjoy while you’re shopping. Additional bowls/mugs will also be available for purchase in person and online. Our talented clay teachers are busy making bowls + mugs for the event!