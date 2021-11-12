Virtual Program: Walking off the War

As you commemorate America’s servicemen and women on Veterans Day, you probably don’t think about the Appalachian Trail, the 2,200-mile hiking route from Georgia to Maine that passes through Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Mountains. But for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sean Gobin, the AT became the catalyst for his own recovery from combat and the inspiration to help others “walk off the war.” He founded Warrior Expeditions, a non-profit organization that sponsors long-distance outdoor expeditions for veterans to promote healing from their wartime experiences.

Join a virtual conversation with Sean Gobin and VMHC curator Karen Sherry to learn more about his remarkable journey. We’ll talk about Gobin’s work with Warrior Expeditions and how it relates to AT history, as well as VMHC plans for featuring this veteran’s story.

This program will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Friday November 12 at noon