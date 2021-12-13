Virtual Program: History in our Homes

Join the Richmond, Virginia branch of The Association for the Study of African American Life and History, the Greater Richmond, Virginia Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, for History in our Homes, a VIRTUAL program that will help participants identify the history and important stories that can often be found in their own attics, basements, and trunks. Panelists will discuss how to preserve and care for these treasures, as well as the process that museums use to collect objects and family papers in order to safeguard them for future generations.

This VIRTUAL panel discussion will feature historian Damita Drayton Green from Yesteryear Perspectives LLC, businesswoman and author, Lillian Lincoln Lambert, Linda Crichlow White, the President of the James Dent Walker chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society and member ASALH, Bethel Dukes Chapter, Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia Operations & Visitor Services Manager, Mary Lauderdale, and Virginia Museum of History & Culture curator, L. Paige Newman.

This program is sponsored by AARP Virginia and presented in partnership by The Association for the Study of African American Life and History- Richmond, Virginia Branch, the Greater Richmond, Virginia Chapter of the Afro-American Genealogical Society, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.