Virtual Polygraph-Only Hiring Event

Interview for hundreds of career opportunities with leading defense employers at the upcoming TECHEXPO Polygraph-Only Hiring Event:
Tuesday, June 9
12pm - 4pm EDT
Register to Attend: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-060920/
**A CI, Lifestyle or Full Scope Polygraph is Required to Attend.
If your Polygraph Clearance is Active (or was active in the last 24 months) we invite you to interview for hundreds of new jobs with dozens of top tier companies at this event. Even if you are currently employed, during these uncertain times, it’s intelligent to evaluate ALL of your options, so please join us and feel free to share with fellow polygraph cleared friends & colleagues.
Register to speak with recruiters “Face-to-Face" via Live Video or Text Chat:
This is one of the only virtual hiring events where you can talk to recruiters via live video for a full interview!
You can speak with employers from the comfort & safety of your own home using your computer or mobile device.
Companies hiring include:
Bridges Consulting, Inc.
CACI-National Solutions Group
Highlight Technologies LLC.
HRUCKUS
IntelligenceCareers
Jony Solutions
Leidos
ProObject
Quevera
Raytheon Technologies
The Josef Group
and many more!
Numerous exciting opportunities are available for Software Engineers, Systems Administrators, Cyber Security Engineers, Intelligence Analysts, Help Desk Specialists, Technical Writers, Developers, and more.
Details and to RSVP: https://techexpousa.com/event/poly-060920/