Virtual Lecture: Movie Mythbusting: Defiance

Join the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, The Virginia Holocaust Museum, and the Black History Museum and Culture Center of Virginia for a special Movie Mythbusting event. This program will focus on Defiance, a Holocaust film with connections to our Violins of Hope exhibits. Avshi Weinstein, grandson of Asael Bielski (portrayed by Jamie Bell in the film), works with his father Amnon to manage the Violins of Hope collection. Learn more about the exhibit here: Violins of Hope and the film below:

In 1941, the Nazis and their collaborators are murdering Eastern European Jews by the thousands. Three brothers, Tuvia, Zus, and Asael Bielski, who are Jewish, manage to escape and take refuge in the forest where they played in childhood. Wanting to avenge the deaths of their loved ones, the brothers turn their daily struggle for survival into a battle against the Nazis. As news of their activites spreads, other Jews join the brothers. Willing to risk their lives for even brief freedom, they become known as the Bielski Partisans.

Watch the film in advance, whenever or however works best for you, and then log into an interactive Zoom presentation where we will chat about what’s true, what’s not, and make some interesting connections to our collection. Defiance is currently streaming for free on Netflix and can be rented from a variety of platforms.

Registration Info

Registration is free but required. Registration closes at 6:00pm the day BEFORE the program