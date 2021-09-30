Virtual lecture: Hispanic and Latino Heritage in Virginia

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for a virtual program that celebrates National Hispanic Heritage month and discusses the Hispanic and Latino heritage in Virginia.

Christine Stoddard, a Salvadoran-American writer and artist, will trace this vibrant history from the first Spanish ships to reach Virginia’s shores in the 16th century, to the rise of the Commonwealth’s Latin American population in the late 20th century through her book, Hispanic & Latino Heritage in Virginia.

Christine has created books, films, murals, and more. She founded Quail Bell Magazine, the Badass Lady-Folk podcast, and Quail Bell Press & Productions. She recently completed her first feature film, Sirena's Gallery, which premiered at the Byrd Theatre in August 2021. Her books include Heaven is a Photograph, Naomi & The Reckoning, Desert Fox by the Sea, Belladonna Magic, and Water for the Cactus Woman, among other titles. Previously, she was the first-ever artist-in-residence at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House in Manhattan and an AnkhLave Arts Alliance fellow at the Queens Botanical Garden. Her words and images have appeared in The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, Yes! Magazine, The Feminist Wire, the Portland Review, and beyond.

Program Notes:

Registration will cut off at 6pm (1 hour before the program)

This program is free, but one ticket per connection is required

Instructions to join the Zoom webinar will be sent prior to the program