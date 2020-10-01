Virtual Hazy Folk IPA Tasting with Common House

To kick off the annual Richmond Folk Fest (taking place virtually Oct 9-11), Common House, a modern social club opening its doors to Richmond on October 15, will host a virtual Hazy Folk IPA Tasting on Thursday, October 1 at 7pm!

Following a performance by the Savoy Family Cajun Band, Common House’s Sommelier, Erin Scala, will team up with Kyler Meyerhoff and Karen Gattuso of AleWerks to discuss the story of Hazy Folk while leading a virtual tasting and an IPA trivia. Those who are interested can RSVP on Common House's website and order a Hazy Folk IPA pack by 3pm on September 28th for pickup at Common House Richmond (211 West Broad Street) on October 1st. Charlottesville resident who would like to attend can also pickup their Hazy Folk IPA pack at Common House Charlottesville (206 W Market Street).