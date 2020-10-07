Join the Virginia War Memorial as we celebrate Virginia Archaeology Month with Dr. Bernard Means of the VCU Virtual Curation Lab, as he showcases the features of the laboratory by preserving original artifacts from the 1944-1945 Battle of the Bulge. The Virtual Curation Laboratory is located at Virginia Commonwealth University and was founded in August 2011 to digitally preserve and share the world's cultural heritage through 3D scanning and printing.
Virtual Curation Lab: Cataloguing the Battle of the Bulge
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
