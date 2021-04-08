Virtual Craft Cocktail Class with Please Bring Chips

Looking to improve your bartending skills and make some fun cocktails along the way? We got you covered! Come join us for a virtual cocktail demonstration hosted by our friends at Please Bring Chips.

WHAT YOU NEED //

1 device (computer, phone, tablet) to connect to our Zoom.

Ingredient list (provided by United Fray) so you can make your drinks at home!

HOW IT WORKS //

The ingredient list (sent to registered participants at least 2 days before the event) and Zoom info (sent 2 hours before the event begins) will be sent to registered participants prior to the event.

During the 1 hour session, our guest bartender will walk you through the steps for making the perfect craft cocktails.

While you sip your drinks, any questions and conversation are welcome throughout!

