This support group is intended to provide an outlet for discussion of shared experiences to help with coping strategies and general education about concussions. If you are an adult diagnosed with a concussion and are actively under the care of a healthcare provider for the injury (MD, PT, SLP, Psychologist, etc.), we encourage you to attend.

Please contact Caitlin Larkins at clarkins@shelteringarms.com to receive a link to the virtual online concussion support group.