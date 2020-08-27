Falls Green, a 576-unit apartment community located in Falls Church, Va., is thrilled to announce their upcoming “Virtual Backyard Grill Class” taught by Padaek’s founder, Chef Seng on Thursday, August 27.

Join Chef Seng, a two-time James Beard award semifinalist and the chef championing Lao cuisine in the DC area, who will lead a virtual backyard grill class teaching the community how to make flavorful, restaurant-level dishes at home. Each attendee will receive a complete recipe with ingredients available for purchase in the area’s beloved shopping destination, Eden Center. One lucky resident who attends the class will win the meal Chef Seng cooks during class!

Prospective residents who attend the event and subsequently schedule a tour of Falls Green will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Chef Seng's sister restaurant, Thip Khao. All of Chef Seng’s ingredients will be sourced from Eden Center, and Chef’s backyard. For more information about the Virtual Backyard Grill Class with Chef Seng, visit www.fallsgreen.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.