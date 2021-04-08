McGuffey Art Center will be hosting a virtual artist talk on April 8th at 5:30PM with abstract painter, Natalie Cox, who recently completed a short artist residency program at McGuffey Art Center. This event is free. Register at https://www.mcguffeyartcenter.com
Virtual Artist Talk with Natalie Cox
McGuffey Art Center 201 Second Street, NW, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
McGuffey Art Center 201 Second Street, NW, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Apr 2, 2021May 21, 2021
Apr 3, 2021Dec 18, 2021
