Virginia War Memorial TGA 5k - presented by Priority Automotive

The Virginia War Memorial's 8th Annual 5K, TGA 5K - They Gave All, is a tribute to America's military that have given the ultimate sacrifice. This annual event, features a scenic route winding through historic Oregon Hill and Hollywood Cemetery. The KidsFunRun starts the day and American flags can be sponsored to line the start/finish line. Make your Memorial Day one of remembering those that gave all. Registration is now open!

To register, volunteer, donate or sponsor a Memorial Flag:

https://runsignup.com/tga5k