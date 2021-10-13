Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Maureen Stewart

Maureen Stewart is an artist, designer and Air Force veteran who uses her work to foster collective compassion, solidarity and hope. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maureen collaborated with community members who sent her stories and images representing their experiences of isolation.

In this conversation with Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Maureen will share how she uses her skills as a designer and creator to render vibrant illustrations of these intimate moments. Join us for this program to discover how Maureen Stewart deftly incorporates warmth and joyful escape into her works. This free program will be livestreamed via Zoom, please register on the Virginia War Memorial website.

The Virginia War Memorial is proud to present these Artist Spotlight programs as part of artoberVA, a CultureWorks initiative.

