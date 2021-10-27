Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Dash Shaw

Richmond native, Dash Shaw, is an award-winning cartoonist, animator, writer and director. His most recent feature film, Cryptozoo, received the NEXT Innovator Prize at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and is distributed by Magnolia Pictures.

During this in-person presentation, Dash will discuss his graphic novel, Discipline, available October 5, 2021 from the New York Review Comics. It chronicles the life of a teenage Quaker who joins the Union Army and experiences firsthand the brutality of the Civil War. Join us for this program to discover how Dash Shaw incorporated archival materials from actual Quaker soldiers into this story and how the battlefield illustrations of Thomas Nast and Winslow Homer influenced the style of Discipline. Please RSVP on our website for this in person presentation or view the simultaneous livestream via Facebook Live.

Registration: https://vawarmemorial.org/events/artist-spotlight-dash-shaw/ OR Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/VirginiaWarMemorial)

The Virginia War Memorial is proud to present these Artist Spotlight programs as part of artoberVA, an initiative by CultureWorks which prompts events, pop-ups, exhibits, science, history, collaborations, and any arts or culture experience happening in the Richmond & Tri-Cities area every October.

artoberVA increases participation in arts and culture events in our region and expands the exposure of organizations, venues, and artists shaping our vibrant community.