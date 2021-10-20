Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Clutch: bloodangel_47

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Clutch is a Richmond native, Army combat wounded veteran and multimedia creator who has developed a career spanning two decades as a tattoo artist, photographer and illustrator.

In this conversation with Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Clutch will discuss his recent works using military models to create photo essays and comics inspired by his own combat experiences. Join us for this program to discover how Clutch utilizes different forms of media to tell stories of war and service. This free program will be livestreamed via Zoom, please register on the Virginia War Memorial website.

The Virginia War Memorial is proud to present these Artist Spotlight programs as part of artoberVA, a CultureWorks initiative.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AtjlgIPkTYytQQB6G9QoCg

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, History
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Clutch: bloodangel_47 - 2021-10-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Clutch: bloodangel_47 - 2021-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Clutch: bloodangel_47 - 2021-10-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Clutch: bloodangel_47 - 2021-10-20 13:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular