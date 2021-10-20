Virginia War Memorial Artist Spotlight: Clutch: bloodangel_47

Clutch is a Richmond native, Army combat wounded veteran and multimedia creator who has developed a career spanning two decades as a tattoo artist, photographer and illustrator.

In this conversation with Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Clutch will discuss his recent works using military models to create photo essays and comics inspired by his own combat experiences. Join us for this program to discover how Clutch utilizes different forms of media to tell stories of war and service. This free program will be livestreamed via Zoom, please register on the Virginia War Memorial website.

The Virginia War Memorial is proud to present these Artist Spotlight programs as part of artoberVA, a CultureWorks initiative.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AtjlgIPkTYytQQB6G9QoCg