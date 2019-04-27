The V Foundation for Cancer Research will be hosting a Cancer Research Symposium during their fifth annual Virginia Vine event on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The symposium will be held at the Salamander Resort & Spa, Bluemont Room from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. Speakers will include Joseph Moore, M.D., Xiang-Yang (Shawn) Wang, Ph.D., Michael Devitt, M.D., and Jeanny Aragon-Ching. For more information on Virginia Vine and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit www.jimmyv.org/virginiavine.
Virginia Vine Cancer Research Symposium
Salamander Resort & Spa 500 North Pendleton Street, Virginia 20117 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
Mar 22, 2019
