Virginia Union University and 1899 Industrial Hall

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join us on June 7th for a panel discussion focusing on Virginia Union University, its history and the 1899 Industrial Hall. Industrial Hall is one of the original nine buildings on VUU’s campus designed by noted architect John H. Coxhead. A two-phase rehabilitation project will restore this building into a center for arts and creativity which will house VUU’s growing art collection. The rehabilitation and conversion of Industrial Hall gives VUU the opportunity to design a campus for the future, while also highlighting its significance as Richmond’s only historically black college to have had both an academic and manual/industrial emphasis. $20 per person. Pre-registration required and available on our webiste.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220
