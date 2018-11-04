Celebrate the re-enactment of America's first Thanksgiving at Berkeley Plantation. The festival begins with a parade including horse-drawn carriages, fife and drum corps, festival entertainers and participants. First person re-enactors, musicians and magicians stroll the plantation grounds. The Chickahominy Tribal Dancers perform. Families participate in Colonial period games, dancing, crafts, activities and a corn maze. Vendors showcase their food, arts, crafts and jewelry. The re-enactment of the landing begins at 3:00 PM. Following the re-enactment, the Chickahominy Tribal Dancers invite everyone to join them in their traditional friendship dance. Brock’s BBQ will continue the tradition of offering Thanksgiving Dinner in a glass along with other food items. It is an exciting, educational and enjoyable day for the whole family! For additional information call 804-829-6018 or 1-888-466-6018 or go to www.virginiathanksgivingfestival.com. There is a $10 per car, $5 per bike, and $20 per bus parking fee to help support the festival and a charge for house and museum tours.
Virginia Thanksgiving Festival
Berkeley Plantation 12602 Harrison Landing Road, Charles City County, Virginia 23030
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
