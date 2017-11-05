Virginia Thanksgiving Festival

Celebrate the re-enactment of America's first Thanksgiving at Berkeley Plantation. The festival begins with a parade including horse-drawn carriages, fife and drum corps, festival entertainers and participants. First person re-enactors, musicians and magicians stroll the plantation grounds. The Chickahominy Tribal Dancers perform, as well as The Itinerant Band, playing songs and tunes heard in 17th century America. Families participate in Colonial period games, dancing, crafts, activities and a corn maze. Vendors showcase their food, arts, crafts and jewelry. The re-enactment of the landing, moderated by Tim Timberlake, begins at 3:00 PM. Following the re-enactment, the Chickahominy Tribal Dancers invite everyone to join them in their traditional friendship dance. Brock’s BBQ will continue the tradition of offering Thanksgiving Dinner in a glass along with other food items. It is an exciting, educational and enjoyable day for the whole family! For additional information call 804-829-6018 or 1-888-466-6018 or go to www.virginiathanksgivingfestival.com. There is a $10 per car and $5 per bike parking fee to help support the festival and a charge for house and museum tours.