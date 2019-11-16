Science is bigger than you think! The Virginia Tech Science Festival, co-presented by the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology; other partners at Virginia Tech; and the Science Museum of Western Virginia, is an expo-style, family-friendly event. The festival provides families with hands-on experiences, interactive demonstrations, and techno entertainment that will inspire a wonder in science for all ages. Meet scientists and researchers who solve all kinds of problems.
Virginia Tech Science Festival
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
Aug 29, 2019
Aug 27, 2019
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more