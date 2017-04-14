Virginia Tech Music Day: Ut Musica Faciam/That I May Make Music

Virginia Tech Southgate Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Members of the Virginia Tech community as well as the greater Blacksburg area will come together to share their sounds for the second annual Music Day! Musicians of all kinds will be featured at locations across campus, including War Memorial Hall, Turner Place, West End Market, Squires Student Center, the Graduate Life Center, and more. If you are interested in performing or volunteering, email VTMusicDay@gmail.com. This event is presented by the Moss Arts Center Ambassadors student group.

