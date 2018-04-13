Virginia Tech Music Day: Ut Musica Faciam/That I May Make Music

Across campus

Members of the Virginia Tech community as well as the greater Blacksburg area will come together to share their sounds for the third annual Music Day. Musicians of all kinds will be featured at locations across campus, including War Memorial Hall, Turner Place, West End Market, Squires Student Center, the Graduate Life Center, and more. If you are interested in performing or volunteering, email VTMusicDay@gmail.com.

This event is presented by the Moss Arts Center Student Ambassadors.

Presented in conjunction with the Virginia Tech Student Experiential Learning Conference

Free