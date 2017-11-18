Virginia and the Sea: A Maritime History

Members $10; Nonmembers $17

Positioned at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia has had a rich maritime history from the colonial era to the present day. Twice, during the American Revolution and again at the beginning of the Civil War, it has even commanded its own independent navy. This program will explore Virginia’s maritime past, both commercial and military, examining naval clashes like the battle of the Chesapeake and the battle of Hampton Roads as well as the transformation of Norfolk into the world’s largest navy base during the twentieth century.