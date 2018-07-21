Virginia's Blue Ridge Spartan Kids Race

With more than 200 annual races in 35 countries around the world, we are moving thousands of children beyond their comfort zones, teaching them valuable lessons while empowering them to overcome literal and personal obstacles, all while helping them to forge unbreakable bonds of friendship. Spartan Kids, being held on July 21-22 at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park, caters to all types of children. From athletes who love the outdoors searching for a competitive sport, to children seeking to be part of a supportive, healthy and motivational community. Want a front row seat to all the Spartan action? Spectators will be FREE for the event, but you MUST RSVP in order to reserve your ticket. For more information on participant and spectator registration and fees as well as race times, visit www.Spartankids.com
