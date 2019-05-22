The next art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will pay tribute to Virginia’s Blue Ridge region and is co-hosted by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The show features the works of 42 artists who depict the beauty and uniqueness of the region through acrylic, oil, watercolor, and photography.
Virginia's Blue Ridge: A Metro-Mountain Adventure
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more