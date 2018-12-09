Virginia Regional Ballet presents "The Nutcracker"

Virginia Regional Ballet is excited to bring its 12th annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet to a new location this year! VRB will be performing two shows at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News on Sunday, December 9th. The change in venue is due to theater reconstruction underway in Williamsburg. Acclaimed guest principal dancers in this year’s production are Nanako Yamamoto, as Sugar Plum Fairy, and Journey Wilkes-Davis, as Cavalier.

Virginia Regional Ballet’s Nutcracker is a not for profit organization featuring dancers from Virginia Regional Ballet Academy’s most promising students and area professionals. Produced by Heidi Robitshek, VRB’s artistic director since 2006, and former artistic director of The Chamber Ballet for 35 years, this Nutcracker production has been a Williamsburg and Peninsula tradition for almost 40 years, each year more magnificent than the last.

Make plans now to attend! It’s the same family friendly show you have come to love in a new location at the Ferguson Center for the Arts on the campus of Christopher Newport University.