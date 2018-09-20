Virginia Peanut Festival

This 56th annual event presented by the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce features various festival activities Thursday - Saturday in Veterans Memorial Park and a carnival with rides, games and favorite fair food Thursday - Sunday at the Old Elementary School site.

The peanut harvest celebration starts with the annual Kick-Off Kook-Off Food Tasting Competition on Thursday. Festival highlights include live music, arts and crafts, the annual Car & Truck Show, a peanut farm tour, farm animal petting zoo, Civil War re-enactors, educational exhibits, antique tractor displays and a variety of festival food. The annual parade will roll at 11 am on Saturday, with a fireworks display at night.

Festival and carnival admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $25 Thursday and Friday and $15 on Sunday. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $25 for 20 tickets, or $50 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.) Visit DreamlandAmusements.com for BOGO Deals on wristbands and tickets

Midway hours are 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon - 11 pm Saturday, and noon - 5 pm Sunday.

Festival hours are 4:30-9:30 pm Thursday, 4:30-11 pm Friday, and 9:30 am - 11 pm Saturday.