Virginia Opera: Samson and Delilah

Virginia Opera opens its 26th season with the epic French opera Samson and Delilah by Camille Saint-Saëns, dramatizing the well-known Biblical story of a legendary Israelite warrior (Samson) who is seduced and then betrayed by a Philistine woman (Delilah). The final act features the famous “Bacchanale,” a showpiece where pleasure-seeking Delilah leads a feverish dance to tempt Samson. Paul Curran masterfully stages this passionate opera featuring acclaimed tenor Derek Taylor (Samson) and talented mezzo-soprano Katharine Goeldner (Delilah). Though it was not performed for 15 years after it was composed due to its sensual subject matter, Samson and Delilah is one of the most frequently performed French operas today. Sung in French with English supertitles.

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
