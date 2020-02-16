Virginia Opera's: Cinderella

Gioachino Rossini’s Cinderella (La Cenerentola) is one of his funniest and best-known comic operas. Following on his success of The Barber of Seville, Rossini and librettist Jacopo Ferretti worked day and night to create this opera in just three weeks. The story differs somewhat from the classic fairytale: there is no fairy godmother, magic pumpkin, or even a glass slipper! Even so, this enchanting tale delivers with all of the glimmering splendor, the comic characters, and the happy ending, of course. Best of all, it includes Rossini’s effervescent score with the epic orchestral storm before the Prince finally finds Cenerentola, and the arias “Miei rampolli femminini,” and “Nacqui all’affanno...Non più mesta.” Virginia Opera’s production celebrates this classic tale with unforgettable performances while making this charming and story new again for our audiences. Directed by Kyle Lang. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.