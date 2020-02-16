Gioachino Rossini’s Cinderella (La Cenerentola) is one of his funniest and best-known comic operas. Following on his success of The Barber of Seville, Rossini and librettist Jacopo Ferretti worked day and night to create this opera in just three weeks. The story differs somewhat from the classic fairytale: there is no fairy godmother, magic pumpkin, or even a glass slipper! Even so, this enchanting tale delivers with all of the glimmering splendor, the comic characters, and the happy ending, of course. Best of all, it includes Rossini’s effervescent score with the epic orchestral storm before the Prince finally finds Cenerentola, and the arias “Miei rampolli femminini,” and “Nacqui all’affanno...Non più mesta.” Virginia Opera’s production celebrates this classic tale with unforgettable performances while making this charming and story new again for our audiences. Directed by Kyle Lang. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Virginia Opera's: Cinderella
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more