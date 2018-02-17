Virginia Opera: A Midsummer Night's Dream

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

William Shakespeare’s iconic 15th century language meets Benjamin Britten’s 20th century inventive and enchanting music in this delightful opera about love, forgiveness, and the power of dreams. A domestic dispute between the king and queen of fairies spills into the human realm, creating chaos as the stories of three couples and a troupe of amateur actors collide with hilarious results. Nothing is what it seems as fairies, “rude mechanicals,” and moonstruck young lovers spend a single, magical night in the forest. Adam Turner conducts this opera’s lush dynamic score while many Virginia Opera favorites--soprano Heather Buck (Titania), baritone Matthew Burns (Bottom), and tenor David Blalock (Lysander)--return to perform in this comic tour de force. Sung in English with English supertitles.

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
