Virginia Opera: A Midsummer Night's Dream

William Shakespeare’s iconic 15th century language meets Benjamin Britten’s 20th century inventive and enchanting music in this delightful opera about love, forgiveness, and the power of dreams. A domestic dispute between the king and queen of fairies spills into the human realm, creating chaos as the stories of three couples and a troupe of amateur actors collide with hilarious results. Nothing is what it seems as fairies, “rude mechanicals,” and moonstruck young lovers spend a single, magical night in the forest. Adam Turner conducts this opera’s lush dynamic score while many Virginia Opera favorites--soprano Heather Buck (Titania), baritone Matthew Burns (Bottom), and tenor David Blalock (Lysander)--return to perform in this comic tour de force. Sung in English with English supertitles.