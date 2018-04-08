Virginia Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor

The Virginia Opera concludes its season with the most famous of all bel canto operas, Gaetano Donizetti’s tragic Lucia di Lammermoor. This intense tale of star-crossed lovers revolves around two feuding Scottish families, the Ravenswoods and the Lammermoors. Lucia di Lammermoor loves Edgardo of Ravenswood, but when her brother’s political activity put him at odds with the king, he decides to reestablish his family’s status by forcing Lucia into an arranged marriage that culminates in the most spectacular mad scene in all of opera. Metropolitan Opera soprano Rachele Gilmore makes her Virginia Opera debut in the title role of Lucia, a woman at her emotional breaking point. Complementing her as Edgardo is tenor Joseph Dennis, also in his Virginia Opera debut. Don’t miss this dramatic masterpiece of thwarted love and dashed expectations. Sung in Italian with English supertitles.