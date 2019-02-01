Virginia Music Hall of Fame to Commemorate Black History Month

Virginia Musical Museum 6316 Richmond Road , Virginia 23188

In February The Virginia Musical Museum and Music Hall of Fame at 6316 Richmond Road Williamsburg, Va will be celebrating Black History Month. Featuring African American music artists from Virginia. The museum will be displaying personal items, pictures and a history on music greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Ruth Brown, Pharrell Williams, Pearl Baily, Clarence Clemmons, Sissieretta Jones, The Five Keys, Old South Quartet and other notable Virginians.

Virginia Musical Museum 6316 Richmond Road , Virginia 23188
Education & Learning, History
757303-5907
