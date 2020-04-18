Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' Artmobile

Explore the VMFA’s new state-of-the-art traveling museum and art studio, launched in October 2018. The climate-controlled 53-foot Volvo trailer includes Wi-Fi to connect visitors with VMFA educators and interactive components to meet their 21st-century expectations. The main attraction of VMFA on the Road, however, is the opportunity for residents of the Commonwealth to see and experience works of art from the VMFA collection up close. VMFA on the Road is traveling to remote corners of Virginia by way of the museum’s Statewide Partners program, which includes 1,000 locations—from community centers and small museums to colleges and universities.

Also drop by for the opening reception on Friday, April 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.