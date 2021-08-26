Virginia Law Foundation Trivia Event

Virtual Event , Virginia

Join the Virginia Law Foundation for an evening of virtual trivia on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m.! This event will test your knowledge in a variety of subject areas, and if competition is your motivation, teams will compete for a variety of prizes. Come for the fun, and play for the cause as all money raised will go directly to support our annual grants program!

Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation
