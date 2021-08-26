Join the Virginia Law Foundation for an evening of virtual trivia on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m.! This event will test your knowledge in a variety of subject areas, and if competition is your motivation, teams will compete for a variety of prizes. Come for the fun, and play for the cause as all money raised will go directly to support our annual grants program!
Virginia Law Foundation Trivia Event
Virtual Event , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation
Jul 30, 2021
