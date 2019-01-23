Virginia Journeys- Washington, D.C.: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Have you ever wanted to visit a historic location in Virginia but did not want to deal with the hassle of planning a trip or fighting traffic? Leave the planning and driving to us!

Located adjacent to the National Mall, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is America’s national institution for the documentation, study, and interpretation of Holocaust history, and serves as this country’s memorial to the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust.

Virginia Journeys events are Members-only.

For more information or to become a member, visit www.virginiahistory.org.