Virginia Jazz: The Early Years

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Virginia Jazz: The Early Years

Daily, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

September 19, 2017 - April 30, 2018

This exhibition created by Richmond Jazz Society illuminates Virginians who made significant contributions to the development of Jazz as an American art form – from the early rhythms of the music’s birth at the turn of the 20th century to the multi-faceted vibrations leading to the music’s modern sound.

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-649-0711

please enable javascript to view

