The 2019 Virginia International Auto Show cruises into Richmond with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and more. The Greater Richmond Convention Center will be filled with new vehicles. Attendees are invited to check out their favorite models in a no pressure, non-selling environment. Sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies and even take a spin in new vehicles. This annual event will also feature plug-in electric vehicles, interactive displays, classic cars, fun for the little ones and more.