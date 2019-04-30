VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America

to Google Calendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Join Virginia Humanities Research Fellow Greg Smithers, a professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University, for a talk on his research for a project entitled "The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America." The book is a biography of aquatic places that Cherokee people and their indigenous neighbors believed were filled with spirits and ghosts, human and animal life, and forces that brought (and bring) the land to life. Ranging from pre-contact indigenous history through the present era of rapid climate change, the book will reveal the enduring significance of ecology while providing fresh insights into the diplomatic, military, economic, and cultural histories of Native-European encounters. Smithers is interested in the Library's map collection and colonial history holdings. For more information, contact emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3726.

Info

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
History, Talks & Readings
8046923726
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - VIRGINIA HUMANITIES RESEARCH FELLOW TALK The Riverkeepers: The Cherokees, Their Neighbors, and the Rivers that Made America - 2019-04-30 12:00:00
Creature Comforts

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular