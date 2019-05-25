Virginia Hot Glass Festival

to Google Calendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00

Sunspots Studios 202 S Lewis St 202 S Lewis St, Virginia 24401-4257

Glass artists from around the region come together at Sunspots Studios for a full weekend of non-stop hot glass demonstrations and exhibits. Watch featured artist Grant Garmezy of Richmond sculpt life-like animals out of 2000-degree glass. See and buy unique art glass collectibles and gifts from many glass artists in one location. Visiting artists demonstrate their techniques and artistry in transforming hot molten glass into beautiful crystalline pieces, from paperweights to vases to intricate beads and jewelry. Free. Indoors. Handicapped accessible. Nearby parking

Info

Sunspots Studios 202 S Lewis St 202 S Lewis St, Virginia 24401-4257 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
540-885-0678
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Virginia Hot Glass Festival - 2019-05-25 09:00:00
Spice It Up

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular