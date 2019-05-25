Glass artists from around the region come together at Sunspots Studios for a full weekend of non-stop hot glass demonstrations and exhibits. Watch featured artist Grant Garmezy of Richmond sculpt life-like animals out of 2000-degree glass. See and buy unique art glass collectibles and gifts from many glass artists in one location. Visiting artists demonstrate their techniques and artistry in transforming hot molten glass into beautiful crystalline pieces, from paperweights to vases to intricate beads and jewelry. Free. Indoors. Handicapped accessible. Nearby parking
Virginia Hot Glass Festival
Sunspots Studios 202 S Lewis St 202 S Lewis St, Virginia 24401-4257
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
Apr 4, 2019
