The Virginia Hot Glass Festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend this year. Dozens of glass artists come together at Sunspots Studios for a full weekend of non-stop hot glass demonstrations and exhibits. See and buy unique art glass gifts and jewelry from many glass artists in one location. Watch as the artists demonstrate their techniques and artistry in transforming hot molten glass into beautiful crystalline pieces, from paperweights to vases to intricate beads.

Free. Indoors. Handicapped accessible. Nearby parking. Located in the historic downtown Staunton shopping and dining district.

Saturday, May 27, 9am to 6pm, & Sunday, May 28, 10am-5pm, at Sunspots Studios in Staunton, Virginia.