Virginia Glass Guild at MOCA

MAY 6

1-3PM

$10 per glass pendant

Drop-in event - no registration required.

Create a wearable work of art! Stop by the Virginia Glass Guild (VGG) pop-up in our atrium. Anyone ages 5 & up are welcome to create their own unique fused glass pendant and learn about different types of glass and fusing techniques. VGG members will guide you through the design process and will handle the fusing for you.

Work will be fired at MOCA and will be available for pick-up before Sun, May 13. All proceeds support the Virginia Glass Guild and MOCA’s Educational Programming.