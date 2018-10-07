The mission of the Virginia Festival of the Wheel is to present 80 of the finest field of vintage and classic cars ever assembled in the Commonwealth. Our event will be a real Celebration Of The Automobile.

The Virginia Festival of The Wheel will be held at the Sprint Pavilion on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall Sunday, October 7. Our goal is to raise significant funds from this event to make a donation to the UVA Cancer Center, which has made such a difference in the lives of those who have received treatment there and are now cancer free.

In addition to the wonderful vintage and collectors cars in the show, we will also have several exciting exhibition vehicles like none you've ever seen! We'll have food, drinks, and vendors for even more fun.

10 VEHICLE CLASSES, 80 CLASSIC AND COLLECTORS CARS, AND ONE FABULOUS EVENT. OCTOBER 7TH 11AM-3PM AT THE SPRINT PAVILION AT THE CHARLOTTESVILLE DOWNTOWN MALL