Enjoy a spectacular evening at the beautiful Winery at La Grange, featuring a delicious Virginia farm-to-table dinner and wine. Help raise funds to support environmental education initiatives.
Virginia Farm to Table Wine Dinner
Winery at La Grange 4970 Antioch Rd, Virginia 20169
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
